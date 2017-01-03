Pennsylvania fatal crash resulted to DUI charge - Benari Law Group

While it is rare, most drivers in Pennsylvania have likely had an experience when they were taken off guard by a traffic signal that they did not expect or that changed unexpectedly. This may especially be the case for drivers who are unfamiliar with an area. Despite this possibility, a man now faces multiple charges, including DUI, after police say that he ran a red light and caused an accident that resulted in a fatality.

The incident occurred one morning in late June. Witnesses at the scene claim that the driver of a pickup truck, a 24-year-old man, ran a red light before crashing into a sedan. The pickup is then said to have jumped a curb, striking a 52-year-old pedestrian standing on the sidewalk.

Unfortunately, reports indicate that the pedestrian passed away on the way to the hospital. Police now saw that the driver of the pickup was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He faces multiple charges as a result, including involuntary manslaughter.

Any death such as this is tragic. While there is a demand for justice following cases like this one, it is unclear at this time what evidence supports the charges against the young man, includingÂ his blood alcohol content at the time of the accident and how it was determined. Because there is often a rush to judgment in cases involving a DUI charge, the man may have concerns about whether he will receive fair treatment as he navigates the Pennsylvania criminal justice system. Fortunately, an experienced criminal defense attorney can help ensure that he is treated lawfully throughout proceedings and help him fight for a just result.

