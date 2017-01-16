Drug Lawyer in Folcroft PA: Hire a Top-notch Attorney

If you've been implicated in a charge involving any type of illegal or controlled substance, it's crucial to choose an experienced and dedicated drug lawyer in Folcroft PA right away. While every offense is serious, most charges can be reduced or dismissed when a skilled drug lawyer takes the lead on the case and begins work immediately. Since 2005, Benari Law has been doing just this; fighting aggressively for our clients and providing favorable resolutions. Our solutions-focused methodology puts the power in your hands to attain the goals that matter most to you, so you can rebuild your life and move on fast.





We Accept All Kinds of Illegal Drug Charge Cases

No two cases are ever exactly alike, but we have an excellent track record across all types of illegal drug and controlled substance cases. This allows us to provide well-informed and comprehensive representation regardless of the charge or when multiple charges are pressed during the same event. We regularly manage cases involving:

Paraphernalia

Possession

Manufacturing/ Cultivation

Trafficking

Dealing/ Selling/ Distribution

RICO





We Strategically Handle Cases Involving All Substances

The possible penalties for any drug crime will vary based on the substance, amount involved, the individual's history, and other aspects of the case, but many charges still include mandatory minimum sentences and heavy fines. Our wide breadth of experience includes successful outcomes in cases involving:

Marijuana

PCP

Methamphetamine

Cocaine

Ecstasy

Heroin

Prescription Drugs





We Provide Custom and Aggressive Defense Strategies

A great deal is on the line when you're dealing with substance charges, but you can rest assured that your drug lawyer in Folcroft PA from Benari Law Group will examine and listen closely to you to understand the facets of your case. This attention to detail enables us to highlight any mistakes law enforcement may have made, demonstrate your value to society or ability to be rehabilitated, and any number of other things that would be valuable in court. However, we also understand that trial is not always necessary and you may receive the most ideal possible outcome with pre-trial negotiations. In these situations, many of our clients are able to resume their normal lives with little or no time behind bars, so they can put the experience behind them and move on fast.





Retain a Skilled Drug Lawyer in Folcroft PA

At Benari Law Group, we are aware of what a difficult time this is for you and your loved ones. Our goal is to provide you with the information you need about the charges you're facing, all the possible strategies that can be applied, and what the possible outcome of each one is. This enables you to make an educated decision on what's best for your future, effectively defining your own outcome. To start the process or to schedule a free case evaluation and learn more about the defense options available to you call 610-566-1006 today.

